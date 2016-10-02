BuzzFeed News

You Can Walk Through A Garden Of Christopher Walken Sculptures, Because Why Not

celebrity

The Monument to Walken will be on display in Queens, NY until March 13th.

By Erin La Rosa

Headshot of Erin La Rosa

Erin La Rosa

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 1:12 p.m. ET

If you're a living, breathing, human being, then chances are you've got some love for Christopher Walken.

mynewplaidpants.com

Because he's just a totally iconic guy.

instagram.com / Via bgoodewave3

So it's probably no surprise that there's now a sculpture park filled with Christopher Walken heads.

Instagram: @taylorettes

The installation is in Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, NY, and is part of the Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition.

Instagram: @yankeegirl51680
Aptly called Monument to Walken, the incredibly accurate busts come from artist Bryan Zanisnik.

sweetlibertynyc / Via instagram.com

You can Walken through the garden from now until March 13, 2017.

Instagram: @kareninastoria

Plenty of people have already made the journey to see this very special exhibit.

Instagram: @danroth74

And hey, who can blame them, really?

Instagram: @astoriabrewco

Thank you, Walken, for existing, so that this Walken in the park could be a possibility.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
First Look International / Via besottedqualefch.tumblr.com
