BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Patton Oswalt Has Revealed His Wife Died From Prescription Drugs And An Undiagnosed Heart Condition

celebrity

Patton Oswalt Has Revealed His Wife Died From Prescription Drugs And An Undiagnosed Heart Condition

"We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," Oswalt said.

By Erin La Rosa

Headshot of Erin La Rosa

Erin La Rosa

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 4, 2017, at 10:51 a.m. ET

Michelle McNamara, a true crime writer married to comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, passed away in her sleep in April 2016.

John Shearer / Getty Images

After her death, Oswalt wrote, "I was looking forward to spending my life with the single most original mind I'd ever encountered. And now? Gone. All gone."

At the time of her death, details as to the cause weren&#x27;t immediately clear.Oswalt, though, speculated that she may have accidentally overdosed on sleeping medication. &quot;That’s what the paramedics there were saying while I was screaming and throwing up,&quot; he revealed in the New York Times.
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

At the time of her death, details as to the cause weren't immediately clear.

Oswalt, though, speculated that she may have accidentally overdosed on sleeping medication.

"That’s what the paramedics there were saying while I was screaming and throwing up," he revealed in the New York Times.

On Friday, Oswalt has confirmed to the Associated Press that an undiagnosed heart condition, combined with prescription medication, proved to be lethal.

At the time, McNamara was in the middle of working on a book about the Golden State Killer — a serial rapist and murderer whose victims spanned the &#x27;70s and &#x27;80s and who still remains at large. McNamara was having trouble sleeping, so was taking a combination of Adderall, Xanax, and the pain medication Fentanyl. The night before her death she&#x27;d taken Xanax to help her fall asleep. She never woke up.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

At the time, McNamara was in the middle of working on a book about the Golden State Killer — a serial rapist and murderer whose victims spanned the '70s and '80s and who still remains at large.

McNamara was having trouble sleeping, so was taking a combination of Adderall, Xanax, and the pain medication Fentanyl. The night before her death she'd taken Xanax to help her fall asleep. She never woke up.

"I loved her," Oswalt wrote. "This is the first time I’ve been able to use 'I' writing this. Probably because there hasn’t been much of an 'I' since the morning of April 21. There probably won’t be for a while. Whatever there is belongs to my daughter—to our daughter. Alice."

"When your mom dies you're the best memory of her. Everything you do is a memory of her." -- Alice Oswalt, 7
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

"When your mom dies you're the best memory of her. Everything you do is a memory of her." -- Alice Oswalt, 7

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She left Alice, her 7 year-old daughter. But not before putting the best parts of her into Alice, like beautiful music burned onto a CD and sent out into the void on a spaceship," Oswalt wrote.

Twitter: @pattonoswalt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT