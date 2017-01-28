Famous Muslims On What Their Religion Means To Them
"I’m all about unity. I’m all about love. And I want my people to be good.”
Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley actor and comedian
Dr. Mehmet Öz
Aasif Mandvi, comedian and Daily Show correspondent
Zayn Malik, musician
Mahershala Ali, Critics' Choice Award-winner of Moonlight, Luke Cage, and House of Cards
Shaquille O’Neal, former Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic (among other teams) basketball player
Dave Chappelle, actor, comedian, and producer
Hakeem Olajuwon, former Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors basketball player
Ice Cube, rapper, producer, and actor
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and entrepreneur
Iman, model, author, and activist
Busta Rhymes, rapper
Reza Aslan, author, activist, and TV host
Akon, rapper, producer, and actor
Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), hip hop artist, activist, and actor
DJ Khaled, producer and DJ
Khaled Hosseini, author of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, among others
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers basketball player
Malala Yousafzai, activist and youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate
