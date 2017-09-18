BuzzFeed News

How Many Celebrity Fandoms Do You Know By Name?

How Many Celebrity Fandoms Do You Know By Name?

Casual fans need not apply.

By Erin Chack

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 11:21 a.m. ET

  1. What do Mariah Carey's fans call themselves?

    Getty / Kevin Winter
    Lambs
    Care Bears
    The Mariah Pariahs
    Heartbreakers
    Her fans call themselves Lambs, after the term of endearment Mariah uses for her loved ones.

  2. What are fans of Benedict Cumberbatch called?

    Cummy Bears
    The Batch
    Benedict's Friendedicts
    Cumberbitches
    His fans chose to be called Cumberbitches despite the actor's urging for them to choose a more progressive term.

  3. What are Rihanna's fans called?

    Rihanna Bananas
    Rihjects
    The Navy
    Diamonds
    They've been called The Navy ever since Rihanna starred in the 2009 film Battleship.

  4. What about Ed Sheeran? What are his fans called?

    Sheerios
    Ed Heads
    Gingerbread Men
    Ed Sheerfans
    They're Sheerios! They were originally called Sheerinators but it made Ed feel weird, so he asked them to change it to Sheerios.

  5. What does Ariana Grande call her fans?

    Grande Lattes
    Arianators
    Ariancestors
    Bunnies
    The fans were first called the Ariana Army and then Tiny Elephants before Arianators stuck.

  6. What about Justin Bieber's fans?

    Beliebers
    Believers
    Beavers
    JuStans
    They're Beliebers of course!

  1. OK, what are the Chainsmokers' fans called?

    The Chain Gang
    Cigarettes
    The Pack
    They don't have fans.
    Yep, they're The Pack. Get it?

  2. And Demi Lovato?

    Demicrats
    Lovars
    Lovatics
    Demolishers
    They're Lovatics!

  3. What do Tom Hiddleston's fans call themselves?

    TomToms
    Hiddlestoners
    HiddleStans
    The Hiddle Puddle
    They're the self-proclaimed Hiddlestoners! And Tom approves of the name.

  4. What are Nicki Minaj's fans called?

    The Kingdom
    Sick Nickis
    Minaj-à-trois
    Bad Bitches
    Recently Nicki Minaj changed her fandom name from Barbiez to The Kingdom, but some fans are holding tight to the old identity.

  5. What are Zendaya's fans called?

    The Monks
    Zendayarmy
    Zen Gardeners
    ZSwaggers
    They're called ZSwaggers, but Zendaya is hoping to change the term since "swag" is no longer cool to say.

  6. And how about Jennifer Aniston's fans?

    Friends
    Fanistons
    Jenaholics
    Anistans
    They're Fanistons. Best name ever!

  1. What are James McAvoy's fans called?

    McAvoyeurs
    McAttacks
    James and the Giant Peeps
    Avoy Boys
    They're McAvoyeurs! He once called the name "kind of lovely."

  2. What are Amy Brenneman's fans called?

    The Amy Army
    Judges
    Brennemaniacs
    Brennemen
    Brennemaniacs is what Amy's small (but very passionate) fanbase call themselves.

  3. What about Henry Cavill's fans?

    Cav Dwellers
    Cavillacs
    Hens
    The Cavillry
    They're the Cavillry, and who can blame them? It's a great pun.

  4. And Bella Thorne's fans?

    Bellarinas
    Thorney Roses
    Bellafam
    Thorne Dogs
    Yep, they're Bellarinas!

  5. What do fans of Jensen Ackles call themselves?

    Ackholes
    Jensen Fansens
    Ackleholics
    Ack Attacks
    Ackleholics! They're addicted to the Ackle!

  6. And finally, what are Chris Pine's fans called?

    Pine Nuts
    Crispies
    Pineapples
    Christmas Trees
    Yep, they're Pine Nuts. Nuts 4 Pine.

This quiz is part of a series of stories about stans and superfans.

