How Many Celebrity Fandoms Do You Know By Name?
Casual fans need not apply.
-
What do Mariah Carey's fans call themselves?LambsCare BearsThe Mariah PariahsHeartbreakers
-
What are fans of Benedict Cumberbatch called?Cummy BearsThe BatchBenedict's FriendedictsCumberbitches
-
What are Rihanna's fans called?Rihanna BananasRihjectsThe NavyDiamonds
-
What about Ed Sheeran? What are his fans called?SheeriosEd HeadsGingerbread MenEd Sheerfans
-
What does Ariana Grande call her fans?Grande LattesArianatorsAriancestorsBunnies
-
What about Justin Bieber's fans?BeliebersBelieversBeaversJuStans
They're Beliebers of course!
-
OK, what are the Chainsmokers' fans called?The Chain GangCigarettesThe PackThey don't have fans.
Yep, they're The Pack. Get it?
-
And Demi Lovato?DemicratsLovarsLovaticsDemolishers
They're Lovatics!
-
What do Tom Hiddleston's fans call themselves?TomTomsHiddlestonersHiddleStansThe Hiddle Puddle
-
What are Nicki Minaj's fans called?The KingdomSick NickisMinaj-à-troisBad Bitches
-
What are Zendaya's fans called?The MonksZendayarmyZen GardenersZSwaggers
-
And how about Jennifer Aniston's fans?FriendsFanistonsJenaholicsAnistans
They're Fanistons. Best name ever!
-
What are James McAvoy's fans called?McAvoyeursMcAttacksJames and the Giant PeepsAvoy Boys
-
What are Amy Brenneman's fans called?The Amy ArmyJudgesBrennemaniacsBrennemen
-
What about Henry Cavill's fans?Cav DwellersCavillacsHensThe Cavillry
They're the Cavillry, and who can blame them? It's a great pun.
-
And Bella Thorne's fans?BellarinasThorney RosesBellafamThorne Dogs
Yep, they're Bellarinas!
-
What do fans of Jensen Ackles call themselves?AckholesJensen FansensAckleholicsAck Attacks
Ackleholics! They're addicted to the Ackle!
-
And finally, what are Chris Pine's fans called?Pine NutsCrispiesPineapplesChristmas Trees
Yep, they're Pine Nuts. Nuts 4 Pine.
This quiz is part of a series of stories about stans and superfans.
-
