"Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Is A Qualified Success

The rest of the cast is broadly divided into two categories. There are major players in Tolkien’s history, like Gil-galad, the High King of the elves (played by Benjamin Walker), Celebrimbor, the ambitious artificer who eventually crafts the Rings of Power (played by Charles Edwards), and Isildur, the human king who defeats Sauron, but succumbs to the temptation of the Ring. (Isildur is played by Maxim Baldry, but does not appear in the first two episodes.)

Other characters have been invented to essentially round out the numbers and show a bit more how the ordinary people of Middle Earth experience these events. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) is a harfoot, a sort of precursor to the hobbits of Lord of the Rings, who don’t quite exist at this point in the timeline. Nori wants to break free from her community and experience adventure — clearly inspired by the restless Bilbo Baggins of The Hobbit. And there are star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), an elf and a human developing an uneasy and forbidden relationship at the tail end of what is essentially an elven military occupation.

But while The Rings of Power is a lot of fun to watch on a moment-to-moment basis, it at times feels like there’s something lacking in the center.

Think about it this way: The Rings of Power is certainly swinging for the fences, trying to take on the same massive storytelling challenge as the Lord of the Rings movies. And Lord of the Rings truly does take on an epic, world-spanning scope — anyone who has seen the movies will remember how dizzying it can be to jump from Frodo and Sam to Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli to Merry and Pippin and so on, as the adventure grows to encompass all of Middle Earth. But the movies don’t actually get to that point for a while.

The Fellowship of the Ring is, all things considered, a pretty focused movie. We’re more or less in Frodo’s point of view the whole time, starting with his innocent life in the Shire and running through the breaking of the Fellowship. And since we’ve already spent so much time with the rest of the Fellowship, it’s not only easier to follow them in their distinct stories in The Two Towers and Return of the King, but it’s also clearer how their individual missions fit into the broader arc of the War of the Ring.

Though the first episode of The Rings of Power mostly focuses on Galadriel, it still tries to lay partial groundwork for Nori, Bronwyn, and Arondir, diluting a bit of the strength of the storytelling in the process. It’s clear that we’re expected to care about these characters immediately, but there’s just not enough heft to them yet, especially when there’s such an imbalance of scale between Galadriel and everyone else.