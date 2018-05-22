BuzzFeed News

This Dude Who Was Stranded At Fyre Festival Is Now Selling Merch To Make Up The Cost Of His Ticket

"It's hysterical to see that somebody failed this epically," one merch shopper told BuzzFeed News.

By Eric Morrow and Remy Smidt

Posted on May 22, 2018, at 11:49 a.m. ET

Fyre Festival was a serious disaster. People spent thousands for tickets and it was marketed as a luxurious event. But the actual festival in the Bahamas was far from that: It descended into absolute chaos and was canceled its first day.

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival
Axel @AXELSCYTHE

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival @WNFIV @FyreFraud



One festival attendee, Chris, decided to try to recoup the cost of his ticket on Monday by selling merch from the festival at a pop-up shop in New York City.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival
Trevor DeHaas @trev4president

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival https://t.co/I8d0UlSNbd



Chris, who was stranded at the disastrous festival, told BuzzFeed News that the festival merch came from a storage unit. His friend, he said, who buys and sells units, noticed a familiar name on one and tipped him off.

Eric Morrow/BuzzFeed News

One shopper who was looking through the merch on Monday, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that she had interviewed for an office manager position with the festival.

"It's hysterical to see that somebody failed this epically," she said.

Here's a look at some of the merch that was available. These hats for $50:

Eric Morrow/BuzzFeed News

This $200 sweatshirt:

Eric Morrow/BuzzFeed News

And this pair of $100 sweatpants:

Eric Morrow/BuzzFeed News

Another shopper, Eugene Butler, told BuzzFeed News that it was hard for him to explain why he was at the merch shop.

He viewed a piece of merch from the event as an "artifact" from the festival.

"It's kind of difficult for me to articulate in a defensible way why the Fyre Festival as it was going on was such a fascination, and why I'm probably going to drop like 200 dollars on something I'm never going to wear," he said.

