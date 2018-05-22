This Dude Who Was Stranded At Fyre Festival Is Now Selling Merch To Make Up The Cost Of His Ticket

"It's hysterical to see that somebody failed this epically," one merch shopper told BuzzFeed News.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival https://t.co/I8d0UlSNbd

One festival attendee, Chris, decided to try to recoup the cost of his ticket on Monday by selling merch from the festival at a pop-up shop in New York City.

Chris, who was stranded at the disastrous festival, told BuzzFeed News that the festival merch came from a storage unit. His friend, he said, who buys and sells units, noticed a familiar name on one and tipped him off.

"It's hysterical to see that somebody failed this epically," she said.

One shopper who was looking through the merch on Monday, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that she had interviewed for an office manager position with the festival.

Here's a look at some of the merch that was available. These hats for $50:

Another shopper, Eugene Butler, told BuzzFeed News that it was hard for him to explain why he was at the merch shop.

He viewed a piece of merch from the event as an "artifact" from the festival.

"It's kind of difficult for me to articulate in a defensible way why the Fyre Festival as it was going on was such a fascination, and why I'm probably going to drop like 200 dollars on something I'm never going to wear," he said.