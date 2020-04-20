The Victims Of Canada's Worst Mass Shooting Include A Veteran Mountie, A Family Of Three, And A Teacher

“This happened in small towns," said Prime Minister Justice Trudeau of the shooting which killed 18. "Places where people know their neighbors and look out for each other."

John Morris / Reuters A hearse carrying Const. Heidi Stevenson's body leaves the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Nova Scotia Headquarters.

A veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a family of three, and an elementary school teacher were among at least 18 people killed this weekend in the worst mass killing in modern Canadian history.

The shooter's 12-hour rampage began Saturday night in the quaint coastal village of Portapique in Nova Scotia and stretched almost 60 miles away to the suburbs of Halifax, where the suspect died after being apprehended by police. “This happened in small towns," Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said during a Monday address. "Places where people have deep roots. Places where people know their neighbors and look out for each other."

The gunman, Gabriel Wortman, was able to elude capture in part because he was traveling in a mock Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser that “looked identical" to the real thing, Chief Superintendent Chris Leather of the RCMP said during a Monday press conference. The shooter was also wearing clothes that “were either actual uniforms or very good facsimiles” of RCMP uniforms. Wortman had been obsessed with policing since high school, and indulged in buying police memorabilia and old police cruisers, according to the Globe and Mail. “The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” said Leather. As of Monday, police were investigating 16 crime scenes scattered across the maritime province. In addition to shooting his victims, the gunman also set fire to several homes.

Courtesy of the RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson

Among the first victims to be identified was Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP and a mother of two young children.

"I met with Heidi's family, and there are no words to describe their pain," Lee Bergerman, commanding officer for the RCMP in Nova Scotia, said during a press conference on Sunday. "Two children have lost their mother and a husband his wife. Parents lost their daughter, and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague." Stevenson was killed while responding to the active shooter. The RCMP has declined to release any further details so far. “She died protecting others,” Prime Minister Trudeau said Monday. “She was answering the call of duty—something she had done every day she went to work for 23 years.” Also among the dead were Emily Tuck, a 17-year-old aspiring musician, and her parents, Jolene Oliver and Aaron Tuck.

Facebook Emily Tuck, Jolene Oliver and Aaron Tuck

Though details surrounding their deaths remain scarce, according to Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, Oliver's sister, their bodies were discovered in their home.

"I will miss you so much," wrote Oliver-McCurdie on Facebook. "I don't know who I will call to chat for hours, solve world problems and laugh at crazy stuff." On April 6, Jolene Oliver posted a video of her and Aaron Tuck, enjoying one of the few silver linings of the coronavirus lockdown: more time together.

"Good evening everybody, we're sitting at home like y'all should be and we're going to rock this shit," said Aaron Tuck with a big grin on his face. "Have a good time with your family. This is what it's all about. We'll never get this chance again."

Earlier during the lockdown, Aaron Tuck shared a video of his daughter Emily playing the fiddle.



The death of Lisa McCully, a mother of two and an elementary school teacher, was confirmed by her sister Jenny Kierstead.

"This is so hard to write but many of you will want to know" Kierstead wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken today as we attempt to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night."

Paul Wozney, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, also remembered McCully in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday: “9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives.”

Facebook Lisa McCully