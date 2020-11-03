Trump Keeps Warning Of Voting Fraud. These Conservative Poll Watchers Are On A Mission To Find It.

True the Vote has been around since 2009. This election, they say they've trained 10,000 poll watchers.

China News Service / China News Service via Getty Ima Staff members of a polling station receive voting machines, registration paper and disinfection products during early voting for the Presidential election on November 1, 2020 in Harris County, Texas

Alan Vera, a Republican operative in Harris County, Texas, had somewhat startling advice for conservatives training to become poll observers for the 2020 Election. “Here's a tip that I almost hate to have to tell you,” Vera said during an election observer training hosted online by True the Vote, an organization that he helped create in 2009. “But do not accept coffee from the election judge or any of the clerks. We've had too many instances in the past where laxatives had been hidden inside coffee and our poll watchers end up spending the day in the restroom, instead of in the poll, watching what's going on.” That’s an indication of the level of mistrust conservative groups are ingraining in aspiring election observers who watch and read their material, in the lead up to an Election Day that’s already fraught with tension. In Vera’s training and in other election observer training materials, groups like True the Vote are warning their election observers to prepare for battle with election workers around the country. These trainings, which are publicly available on YouTube and on the organizations’ websites, tell viewers to thread a line: get ready to be combative, but don’t get physically aggressive. True the Vote has been around since 2009. Ahead of the 2020 election, the group’s founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, says her group has trained 10,000 volunteers across the country. This election, it has a new, powerful ally: the president. While many of these organizations predate the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, he has taken on and elevated many of their concerns. Like these groups, Trump often claims without evidence that widespread voter fraud is occurring in cities with large minority voting populations. Recently, Trump turned his sights on Philadelphia, falsely claiming that Republican candidate Mitt Romney got "almost zero votes" there in 2012 and insinuating that fraud was to blame. Trump skeptically asked the crowd, "How do you get zero votes in a city?" Romney, in fact, got nearly 100,000 votes in Philadelphia, but still the president spoke to a feeling among many vote fraud truthers: You can’t trust America’s elections or the people who run them. “Consider yourself on a patrol mission,” Vera told trainees. True the Vote is asking its observers to report suspected fraud to their “Election Integrity” hotline. The organization also has a searchable database for what they say are cases of election fraud. On Thursday, True the Vote asked Texas officials to investigate their allegations that 5,902 voters voted twice and nearly 10,000 people voted without proving that they had been properly registered. In the past, election officials have dismissed the group’s findings as unsubstantiated after investigating. In the run-up to the 2020 election, the group has also launched the Pray the Vote Project, which is “praying for non-voting Christians to vote on Election Day.”

True the Vote / YouTube / Via youtube.com Catherine Engelbrecht in a video for True the Vote

The Voter Integrity Project of North Carolina is providing its poll watchers with forms to document their allegations. The forms instruct observers to mail the documents back to the Voter Integrity Project’s headquarters — not to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the government agency tasked with handling allegations of voter fraud. In their training, Voter Integrity Project of North Carolina founder Jay DeLancy referred to poll workers as “opponents.” “People I don't trust, who will lie about all kinds of stuff, they will tell you … ‘We've seen no evidence of fraud,’” DeLancy said. “That's true, it's because they don't allow people like you to get into the polls and document it.” DeLancy’s training starts off with psychological tips on how to deal with fear and anger and stay calm and focused on documenting voter fraud. DeLancy tells a story of seeing a voter who read their name and address off a piece of paper as an example of the kind of fraud observers should watch out for. “Things are going to happen, if you're there long enough and if you’re at the right precinct, things are going to happen that will make you go boom,” he said in the training video. DeLancy talks about times he lost his cool in previous elections and started yelling at polling place officials. Using military lingo, he says you can’t let your anger get the best of you, because “you become mission ineffective” when you do. Training poll watchers for the 2020 election is just the latest endeavor by conservative organizations whose professed mission is to stop rampant voter fraud they say is occurring around the country, a problem elections experts say there is little evidence to support. Activists like Vera and DeLancy are part of a constellation of conservative voices who have taken up the mantle of “election integrity.” The Voter Integrity Project of North Carolina and True the Vote did not respond to requests for comment.

True the Vote, which grew out of a Texas tea party group called King Street Patriots, started its operations in Harris County, Texas, home to Houston and its suburbs. The group was founded in 2009, just a year after Barack Obama became the first Democrat presidential candidate to carry the county since 1964. The group has had volunteers comb through publicly available voter registration information to find potential fraud. Summarizing their allegations based on that search, Engelbrecht said, “Vacant lots had several voters registered on them.” She added that “An eight-bed halfway house had more than 40 voters registered at its address." In several states, volunteers can use that information, even if it’s not substantiated, to challenge the registration of an individual voter. Challenged voters then have to prove that they are in fact eligible to vote.

David J. Phillip / AP Demonstrators stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County.