New York City officials have blasted a TikTok star with over 3.3 million followers as "despicable" after he pulled a messy prank on a subway car amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, prankster Josh Popkin uploaded two videos, which have since racked up over 3 million views each. In the first, he fills a plastic tub with Fruity Pebbles and milk and pretends to accidentally spill the contents all over a subway car crowded with people wearing face masks. "I accidentally dropped a whole tub of cereal on the subway today," Popkin narrates as passengers run away from the mess. "I was like, oh my god, this is the worst day of my life! Not my Fruity Pebbles! Everyone started moving away and filming me."

He finishes the video by complaining that no one would help him clean up his mess. "Someone was like, 'I cannot believe this is happening,'" Popkin narrates. "I was like, I can't believe this is happening again."

Critics on Twitter pointed out that an already overtaxed cleaning staff was left to take care of the mess Popkin had created with his viral video.

does he think this shit is funny....

like i know damn well he didnt clean it up, people on the subway already dont want to be there like what was the purpose this shit dont even make u crack a smile

@saltyarab If your joke involves seone else having to deep clean a subway car, change careers.

Some were even calling for Popkin's arrest. Police told the New York Daily News they were investigating the incident.

Greetings @NYPDTransit @MTA @NYPDCT please see the below. If my taxes due indeed mean anything please arrest @fckjoshy for endangering the loves of essential workers and increasing maintenance efforts of our transit workers. This is unacceptable. Thank you. https://t.co/ntpzToudC3

On Thursday, the MTA, which runs the city's subways, condemned the video on Twitter. "A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic," agency officials wrote in a tweet that has since garnered over 90,000 likes. "And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable."



