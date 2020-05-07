Shelley Luther, Who Was Jailed After Reopening Her Dallas Salon During Quarantine, Has Been Ordered Released

Lm Otero / AP Salon owner Shelley Luther, left, walks over to speak to the media and supporters after she was released from jail in Dallas on May 7, 2020.

The Texas Supreme Court has ordered the release of Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner who was jailed on Tuesday after violating state and local stay-at-home orders by reopening her shop and flouting a judicial restraining order in front of television news cameras.

Luther’s release came after she had become a cause celebre among conservative activists and politicians around the country who have been calling on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to take swift action to come to her aid. Abbott has modified his original executive order, explicitly saying local officials can no longer jail people who violate the state’s stay-at-home order. Previously, Abbott had said that jailing offenders was an option for local officials, but should be considered the last resort. Luther’s salon was initially forced to close in mid-March after Dallas County issued a stay-at-home order. Despite that order and a subsequent statewide ban, Luther reopened her salon on April 24. On Tuesday, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé ordered Luther be jailed for seven days and forced to pay a $3,500 fine. After Luther was jailed, Texas Republicans began calling for her immediate release. “Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement on Wednesday. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order.”

Jeremy Lock / Reuters Shelley Luther, the owner of the Dallas hair salon "Salon a la Mode."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called Luther’s sentence “outrageous and out of touch.”

“The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther,” Paxton said in a statement. “His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick even said he would go to jail in Luther’s place and pay her fine. After Luther was released, Patrick indeed paid her fine. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted “7 days in jail for cutting hair?? This is NUTS.” “And government officials don’t get to order citizens to apologize to them for daring to earn a living,” he added Defenders of the sentence say Luther was not jailed just for violating state and local stay-at-home orders, but instead for contempt of court charges stemming from her decision to disobey a state judge’s temporary restraining order prohibiting her from continuing to operate her salon. Moyé offered to let Luther go with just a fine if she apologized for what he called her “selfish” actions. “Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told the judge. “If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Lm Otero / AP Salon owner Shelley Luther adjusts her hair while listening to a question after she was cited by City of Dallas officials for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020.