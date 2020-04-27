Two Men Allegedly Tried To Charge $4 Million For Face Masks And Respirators They Didn't Have

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Two California men were arrested on Monday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to sell $4 million worth of personal protective equipment they didn't actually possess.



In a criminal complaint that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, prosecutors allege that Donald Allen, 62, of Riverside, California, and Manuel Revolorio, 37, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, lied to an undercover agent about their business experience and inventory of surgical face masks and KN95 respirators in an effort to get a potential investor to wire them millions of dollars. They're now facing federal fraud charges.

In recent weeks, the market for face masks and respirators has become highly competitive and often corruption-filled, as swindlers have fed off the desperation of health care providers, governments, and individuals desperately searching for scarce equipment during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The defendants sought to take advantage of the urgent national need for life-saving personal protective equipment through a fraudulent scheme designed to line their own pockets,” Richard P. Donoghue, the US attorney for

the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Donoghue added that his office was "working tirelessly to ensure that scam artists who seek to capitalize on the worldwide pandemic will be brought to justice.”

On April 9, the day after Allen spoke with a potential investor — who has pleaded guilty to a separate crime and is now working with federal authorities — Allen and Revolorio allegedly set up a website for their company, International Commerce and Investment Group, that falsely claimed they had been working closely with global traders, medical institutions, and other companies to supply personal protective equipment since 2014.

In fact, International Commerce and Investment Group was incorporated in September 2017 as a real estate investment firm with Allen as the vice president and Revolorio as the president. According to the complaint, the company did not get involved with medical supplies until March 2020. The toll-free telephone number listed on the “contact us” page of the website actually connected to automated message advertising an adult telephone service.