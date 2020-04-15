A Family Is Trying To Get Phone Chargers To Hospitals After Their Grandpa's Battery Died During Coronavirus Treatment

One family got a call from medical staff saying they needed to say goodbye via phone to their loved one. But there was a problem: his phone had ran out of battery.

Courtesy of the Hefler family Dr. Stephen Hefler with his youngest granddaughter, Arrow

No one should have to fight or die alone. That's the rallying cry from Jonathan and Maren Hefler, a husband and wife team who are raising money to get phone chargers to patients with COVID-19 in hopes of keeping them connected to their loved ones. The couple's initiative was sparked when Jonathan's 77-year-old father, Stephen, was hospitalized with the coronavirus. The Navy veteran and pediatrician has been alone as he fights to stay alive. Given the highly contagious nature of the virus, hospital visits are all but impossible with coronavirus patients so instead families have had to rely on phone calls and FaceTimes. But often hospital staff don't have access to the phone chargers they need to keep patients connected to family and friends, say the Heflers. Stephen Hefler started experiencing coronavirus symptoms in late March. First, he tried to fight the disease at home but his health was declining rapidly and he was hospitalized two weeks ago. When he was transported to a local hospital in Sarasota, Florida, he took his cell phone with him, but by his second day there, his phone had died. Within 48 hours of him arriving at the hospital, Jonathan and Maren, who live across the country in San Diego, California, got a call from the hospital: Stephen's health was still deteriorating fast. They needed to start saying their goodbyes. "We said, 'OK, how can we do that?'" Jonathan told BuzzFeed News, noting that some nurses and doctors are loathe to bring their phones into ICU wards because of the virus. "How are we supposed to talk to him or say goodbye or have him hear our voice?"

Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

Fortunately, one of the nurses treating Stephen offered to donate his own charger to the family. "We don't know if it was hearing our voice that night or telling him to fight on. But all of a sudden he started turning around," said Jonathan. "We have three kids, so having the kids speak to him, we believe his made a huge difference," added Maren. "His eyes flutter and his heartbeat increases when they talk to him." Soon, Jonathan and Maren set up a Go Fund Me to try to get phone chargers to COVID patients around the country. The Heflers aren't the only people to notice the problem. Leo Rotter, a registered nurse at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Columbia University Medical Center, tweeted earlier this month about looking for donated phone chargers. “A lot of patients forget to bring their phone chargers to the hospital, and therefore, can’t talk to their loved ones,” Rotter wrote. “PLEASE DONATE old cellphone chargers to your PCD. So they can be given to patients!” Soon after, the hospital's head nurse reported that they had procured 3,000 chargers.

