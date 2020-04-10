Police Dragged A Man Off A Bus A Day After Philadelphia Said All Riders Have To Wear Masks Due To The Coronavirus

"This violent enforcement by the Philadelphia Police is the worst possible response and makes us all less safe."

At least seven Philadelphia police officers dragged a man off of a city bus on Friday, purportedly for not wearing a mask, in an incident that was captured on video and soon went viral. The film was shared by the Philly Transit Riders Union, a community organization that advocates for the city's public transit users and wants the incident investigated. While viewers aren't able to see the events that led up to the officers' arrival, the footage shows the man, who was not wearing a face mask, being dragged off the bus by several uniformed officers with police yanking at his limbs as he seems to resist being removed. He then tells them he wants their badge numbers. According to the group, the man was pulled off the bus because he wasn't wearing a face mask.



The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a man was removed from one of their buses. A spokesperson said the reasons why the man was removed are still under investigation.

In a statement, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said that their presence was requested by a SEPTA bus driver around 8:25 a.m. in the Center City neighborhood. "A SEPTA bus driver requested that a passenger leave the bus several times, and the passenger repeatedly refused," the spokesperson said. "PPD Officers arrived, and after being made aware of the driver’s request, also ordered the male to leave the bus several times. The male refused, at which point he was physically removed by the officers."

The spokesperson added that the man, whom they did not identify, was neither arrested nor cited for the incident. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance recommending that Americans wear face masks in public. Several cities and states have codified those recommendations into laws and regulations, and on Thursday, SEPTA began requiring masks for its riders.

But in response to BuzzFeed News's questions about the incident on Friday, the SEPTA spokesperson said that they will no longer enforce the rule that they had issued the prior day. "SEPTA urges customers to wear facial coverings in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, consistent with new CDC guidelines and strong recommendations from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf," agency officials told BuzzFeed in an emailed statement. "While SEPTA urges riders to cover their faces, those who refuse will not be barred entry to the system." In the same thread, the Philly Transit Riders Union shared video of what appeared to be a separate incident showing a SEPTA employee, who is not wearing a face mask himself, demanding that all riders without masks get off the bus. The man is heard telling a rider: "You have to get off the bus, man, or I'm going to have the cops take you off, one or other."

