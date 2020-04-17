"Outlander" Star Sam Heughan Opened Up About Being Bullied For The Last Six Years

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Outlander star Sam Heughan posted a lengthy statement to Twitter on Friday, opening up about what he says has been "six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative."



"I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out,” he wrote in the message. “It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern."

"My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing private information and vile, false narrative," he said.

The Scottish actor said he has been falsely accused of "manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice."

He did not name his bullies but implied they were people writing on blogs and social media.

Heughan also said he and his castmates had been stalked and harassed and that there had been attempts to hack their emails.

He called the bullies "adults who should know better" and said he was in the middle of legal action.

"I'm so hurt by this," he said.