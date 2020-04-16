These Nurses Were Suspended For Refusing To Work With Coronavirus Patients Without N95 Masks

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Ten nurses at a California hospital have been placed on administrative leave after each refused to continue to work with coronavirus patients until they received face masks known as N95 respirators.

Chelsea Halmy, one of the nurses who was suspended, told BuzzFeed News she spoke up about the lack of personal protective equipment on Saturday and isn't sure when she'll be allowed back to work at Providence Saint John’s

Health Center in Santa Monica.

N95 respirators are designed to filter out 95% of particles in the air and provide the best protection against the coronavirus for health care workers. At Providence Saint John’s, nurses say they have been given much more porous surgical masks while the N95s have been saved for doctors.

"We spend significantly more time with these patients than doctors," Halmy said. "It just made us feel like they are valuing the lives of the doctors more than the nurses."

Halmy, who started her nursing career in the fall, requested an N95 mask when she reported to her night shift on Saturday, but she was denied. She then told the charge nurse that she wouldn't be working with coronavirus patients without one.



Soon, senior management appeared with a form for Halmy to sign.

"Failure to accept a direct order is a violation of our Hospital policy and is considered insubordination," the notice read. "In addition, we would need to consider if it is reportable to your licensing body as patient abandonment or other professional misconduct."

But Halmy wrote her side of the story on the notice.

"I don't want to leave, I want to stay and take care of my patients," she wrote. "However, I do not feel safe and would like an N95 mask."



In a statement to the Associated Press, the hospital said that as of Tuesday it's providing N95s to all nurses caring for coronavirus patients.

“It’s no secret there is a national shortage,” the statement added.

Hambly doesn't just blame her hospital, but also the CDC. In response to a run on N95 masks and other protective equipment, the CDC has lowered its standards for nurses and other health care providers working with coronavirus patients.