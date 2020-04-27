A Man Injured In The El Paso Walmart Shooting Has Died After Nine Months In The Hospital

After almost nine months in an intensive care unit and over a dozen surgeries, Guillermo Garcia died Saturday, becoming the 23rd victim of the August 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.



“My husband, Memo, known to his friends as Tank, was the most selfless person I could have ever imagined,” Jessica Coca Garcia said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. “These past 8 and a half months were harsh to say the least, and yet he still blessed us with jokes, smiles, songs, and laughter. He held on as long as he could to bless us just a little more and he did it out of pure love.”

On the morning of Aug. 3, 2019, the Garcia family was in the Walmart parking lot, selling snacks to raise money for a youth soccer team that Guillermo coached and which their daughter, Karina, played on.

Around 11 a.m. that morning, suspected gunman Patrick Crusius allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 rifle, minutes after he posted a 2,300-word “manifesto” to 8chan claiming his rampage was in response to the "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

The suspect had driven 600 miles from the suburbs of Dallas to that Walmart parking lot to target “Mexicans,” he later told police. The majority of the victims, including the Garcias, were American citizens.

According to a statement put out by the Del Sol Medical Center, Guillermo Garcia was the last victim still hospitalized from the shooting.



Guillermo was shot twice in the leg and once in the back as he tried to shield his wife and children from the gunman's bullets. Jessica was shot three times in both legs. The couple's then-5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were unscathed.

In all, nearly four dozen people were shot, including three other parents of players on the youth soccer team.