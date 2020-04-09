This Caribbean Leader's Blunt Coronavirus Message To Her Citizens Has Gone Viral

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Silveria Jacobs, prime minister of Sint Maarten, isn't accepting any of your excuses for leaving your house.

In wake of the threat posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, Jacobs ordered a halt to all nonessential movement in the small Caribbean nation of just 41,000 people.

On April 1, at the end of an hour-long briefing by officials, Jacobs had a simple message for her people about the importance of social distancing.

"We can stop [the spread of the virus]," she said. "Stop moving. Simply stop moving."

"If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house, eat crackers. If you do not have bread, eat cereal, eat oats, sardines," she said.

Jacobs told residents of the small island, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017, to treat the pandemic like a natural disaster.

"You're supposed to have a two-week supply for hurricanes, and at the beginning of this I said, 'prepare your disaster kit as if you were for a hurricane.'"



She told people not to buy water or toilet paper but rather one to two weeks of food in the event of a full lockdown, which would mean grocery stores would close.

The prime minister said she doesn't want to order a full lockdown, so she is urging people to social-distance and remain home as much as possible.

"If the people of Sint Maarten do not adhere to the measures that the government of Sint Maarten is putting in place for your own safety, then I have no other choice," she said bluntly.

In contrast to briefings by US officials and President Donald Trump, which even some people in conservative media have found to be not useful, many people found Jacobs' straightforward tone quite helpful.