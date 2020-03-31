CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to employees Tuesday.

The network said Cuomo feels well and will continue to anchor his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from home.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” Cuomo said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The journalist said he had self-quarantined in the basement of his home to avoid infecting his family.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he wrote. “That would make me feel worse than the illness!”

On Monday night, the news anchor interviewed his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, on his show to discuss developments in the hard-hit state.

The pair have provided Americans with some levity during the outbreak, bickering on air about who is their mother’s favorite child.

