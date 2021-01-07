BLM Activists See A Big Double Standard In How Police Dealt With Trump Insurrectionists

Black Lives Matter activists see a sharp contrast between the treatment they received last summer and what happened at the Capitol.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Capitol Police officers confront Trump supporters outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.

As President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, sparking chaos that ensued for hours and resulting in the death of one woman, many Black residents of Washington, DC, were left asking how, in one of the most policed cities in the country, had a group of mostly white insurrectionists been able to run free and bring American democracy to its knees.

"I've watched police pepper-spray children; I've watched [them] pepper-spray Karon Hylton's mom after she had just seen footage of them murdering her damn son," said Toni Sanders, a DC resident who had spent much of this summer protesting at DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza. "And you mean to tell me they can't do anything, with all of the hundreds of thousands of dollars they spend on tear gas, to stop these terrorists from tearing up our city and terrorizing the Black and brown citizens of the city? This is crazy." This past summer saw violent clashes between police and Black Lives Matter activists in DC and in cities across the country in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Videos of police tackling protesters and using chemical irritants like tear gas became commonplace. Most memorably, federal police used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters out of Lafayette Square outside the White House so the president could walk to St. John's Church for a photo op with a Bible in hand. "Right now, I'm just sitting here and I'm angry. I am legit furious," Sanders said. "I am enraged by the light treatment that these terrorists are getting. They have guns. They have attacked the police. They have attacked innocent people who are just in the area, and yet they have not been beaten and teargassed and had flash-bangs thrown at them the way we had all summer long," she said. "We didn't have any weapons. All we had were our voices saying, 'Black lives matter.'"

Brandon Bell / Getty Images A boy sits on his bike in front of law enforcement at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 24, 2020.

For many Black Lives Matter activists who have spent the last few years trying to shine a light on police misconduct, each image streaming out of the Capitol seemed to further confirm their suspicions that the mostly white Trump supporters were getting special treatment from the police. As looters ransacked the building, and congressional staffers and reporters hid, videos showed officers taking selfies with the insurrectionists and helping them down the Capitol stairs. "I am deeply troubled by the double standard we saw in the federal response to this attack," said Janeese Lewis George, a DC Council member, in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We saw several federal law enforcement agencies crack down on nonviolent Black Lives Matter protesters with tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets at Lafayette Square. Meanwhile, the violent extremists who rushed the Capitol today met little resistance."

She added, "It is a disturbing contrast that we must reckon with once this crisis is over."

Jim Urquhart / Reuters