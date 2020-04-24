Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows Albuquerque Police Shooting A Man Holding A Shovel

The Albuquerque Police Department this week released body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man holding a shovel last month.



The footage showed the quick escalation of the March 30 encounter between Valente Acosta-Bustillos and two officers, during which the 52-year-old tried to flee, was tased, and then was fatally shot.

Acosta-Bustillos's daughter had called police to perform a welfare check on her father after he hadn't answered his phone for several days, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

“My client calls in to ask for a welfare check to make sure everything is OK,” attorney Mark Caruso told the Albuquerque Journal. "She calls APD to check on her father, and it ends up APD is the cause of his death.” (Caruso, who is preparing to sue the department and Officer Edgar Sandoval, one of the two officers involved, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.)

Acosta-Bustillos appeared to be doing work in his yard when officers first arrived. He had a shovel in hand and was wearing thick black gloves, according to the body camera footage.

Officers greeted Acosta-Bustillos in Spanish, addressing him by his first name. He stopped what he was doing and started chatting with them calmly.

But things changed suddenly when police ran his name and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Acosta-Bustillos had recently been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused of beating a neighbor with a hammer and threatening to kill him. He then failed to show up for his court date.