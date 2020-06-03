After Trump's Ukraine Scandal, Congress Is Moving To Strengthen Whistleblower Protections

WASHINGTON — Congress is working on strengthening the laws that allow employees at US spy agencies to blow the whistle on wrongdoing, following efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to expose and attack the intelligence official whose complaint sparked Trump’s impeachment.

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, which oversees the nation’s intelligence apparatus, has written bipartisan legislation that would fix gaps in the whistleblower process, BuzzFeed News has learned. The bill contains four main provisions on the topic, including one explicitly banning the leaking of a whistleblower’s identity, according to a summary of those sections provided by a Democratic committee aide.

The new measures, which the committee is set to debate and vote on behind closed doors on Wednesday, are the result of an inquiry the committee undertook in September. The inquiry began after the Trump administration withheld the whistleblower complaint about the president’s interactions with Ukraine from Congress, despite a law requiring that the country’s top intelligence official turn it over to lawmakers.

Though not yet final, the provisions could be viewed as another rebuke to Trump from a committee that previously subpoenaed his son during the Russia investigation. Trump had sought to reveal the identity of the Ukraine whistleblower and dubbed the broader whistleblower process a “racket.”

A spokesperson for North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, committee chair up until last month, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the acting chair, did not return a request for comment.

The provisions are contained within the Senate’s yearly intelligence bill, which provides funding to the government’s spy agencies and authorizes their activities. Known as the Intelligence Authorization Act, the bill typically passes with broad bipartisan support.

The House Intelligence Committee is planning to include added protections for whistleblowers in its version of this year’s Intelligence Authorization Act as well and will debate and vote on the bill in July, the committee's chair, Adam Schiff, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The House version of the bill will also seek to add protections for government watchdogs, according to Schiff. Trump has dismissed several of them in recent weeks, including the intelligence community inspector general who handled the Ukraine complaint and the State Department inspector general, who was reportedly investigating allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had used department resources for personal reasons.

“Whistleblowers and inspectors general provide a critical channel in exposing misconduct and supporting independent oversight of the federal government,” Schiff said in a statement.

“In light of this administration’s continued attacks on whistleblowers, inspectors general and other independent oversight mechanisms, we will continue to work to strengthen laws that ensure the integrity and independence of the Intelligence Community and associated oversight mechanisms in this year’s IAA.”

Though concerns about the intelligence community’s whistleblower process are nothing new, the events leading up to the impeachment inquiry shined a light on a system that advocates and lawmakers have been trying to improve for years.

“You have this intelligence community system that hadn’t really been battle-tested in a major public way,” said Irvin McCullough, a national security analyst at the Government Accountability Project who specializes in whistleblowing inside the intelligence agencies and military.

“The Ukraine case was one of the first major public tests of this system, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot of stuff going on beforehand.”

In September, then–intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson revealed to Congress that Joseph Maguire, then the acting director of national intelligence, had withheld the complaint from Congress, despite the fact that Atkinson had determined that the complaint met the legal threshold to share it with lawmakers. Instead, Maguire consulted with the White House — even though the complaint was about the president — and the Department of Justice, which issued an Office of Legal Counsel opinion contradicting Atkinson.

The Intelligence committees eventually received the full complaint, but some lawmakers were concerned about the process. Maguire and Atkinson — whom the president fired in April — testified for hours before both committees.