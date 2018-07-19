The Senate Just Sent A Unanimous Message To Trump: Don't Take Putin’s Deal

The Senate’s resolution isn’t binding, but it sends a message to the president after he spent a week waffling on Putin.

The Senate unanimously passed a symbolic measure Thursday aimed at dissuading President Donald Trump from accepting a deal proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to turn over American officials for questioning by Russian investigators.

Senators voted 98 to 0 on the resolution expressing that “it is the sense of Congress that the United States should refuse to make available any current or former diplomat, civil servant, political appointee, law enforcement official, or member of the Armed Forces of the United States for questioning by the government of Vladimir Putin.” The resolution, which is non-binding, was put forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats.

The Senate’s symbolic rebuke of Trump comes in the wake of his statements at a press conference with Putin in Helsinki on Monday, which caused an uproar among even his staunchest allies, who took exception to the president’s questioning of the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the last election.

The resolution came in response to Trump’s expressed willingness at the press conference to consider the deal proposed by Putin, who US intelligence agencies say ordered cyber-attacks against the United States as part of a campaign to interfere in the 2016 election.

Putin suggested during the press conference that investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team could question the 12 Russian intelligence officers the US indicted last week for the cyber-attacks. In return, he said, the US should allow the Russians to interview former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who has heavily criticized Russia’s human rights record, and American-born financier Bill Browder, among others. The Russians claim that Browder, a vocal critic of Putin, is guilty of financial crimes.