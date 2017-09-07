Trump Just Signed A Bill To Avoid A Government Shutdown And Fund Hurricane Relief

President Donald Trump has signed a deal he struck with Democratic leaders to avoid a government shutdown, prevent a debt default, and provide more than $15 billion in additional disaster relief for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In a statement, the White House said Trump signed the bill on Friday. The House voted 316-90 earlier in the day to approve the package and send it to the president's desk.

The bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 80–17 on Thursday, contains $15.2 billion in emergency funding and comes as FEMA is reportedly running out of cash as it responds to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, and prepares for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to hit Florida this weekend.

The House passed $7.8 billion in hurricane relief funding in a near-unanimous vote on Wednesday. But the Senate package includes an additional $7.4 billion for the Department of Housing and Urban Development to repair infrastructure and housing, among other things, in the wake of both disasters.



The Senate bill also goes much further than merely providing funds for disaster relief, a move that has angered Republicans in both the House and Senate, putting the package in danger as it now heads back to the House for approval. All 17 "no" votes on Thursday came from Senate Republicans. Likewise, all 90 House "no" votes came from Republicans and the deal was criticized by some conservative members of the chamber.