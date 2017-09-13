The Senate Just Killed An Effort To Rethink How The US Fights Terrorism

The Senate stopped Sen. Rand Paul from getting a vote to repeal the authorizations the US has used as the legal basis for the war on terror for more than a decade. It would have been the first time in 15 years that the Senate has taken a vote on war authorization.

Paul had threatened to delay passage of a major, must-pass defense bill making its way through the chamber in order to force a vote on his amendment and get Congress to reconsider how and where the US fights the war on terror.

But senators voted 61-36 instead to table Paul’s amendment — which would have repealed the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations the US has used as the legal basis for the war on terror, with a six month delay — essentially killing his motion.

Congress passed the 2001 AUMF, a 60-word war authorization, after 9/11 to allow the US to fight the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks. The 2002 AUMF authorized the war in Iraq. Since then, the 2001 authorization has been used as the legal justification for everything from the 2011 NATO intervention in Libya to the ongoing fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Though he couldn’t outright halt the Senate’s passage of the NDAA on his own, Paul threatened on Monday to “object to all procedural motions and amendments” to delay the yearly spending bill, which funds the Defense Department and typically passes with broad, bipartisan support.

But that night, he seemed to reach an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in which Paul would get four hours of debate on the issue and an eventual vote.

The Paul amendment received support from Democrats on all sides of the political spectrum, including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth — an Iraq combat veteran — and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Just 13 Democrats voted to kill the amendment.