House Intel Committee Republicans Fault Both Trump And Clinton Campaigns For "Poor Judgment"

Republicans released their final report in the Russia investigation on Friday, but Democrats on the committee say they will continue probing possible collusion.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have released a heavily redacted version of their final report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Democrats have released a separate document detailing their views on the probe.

In their more than 250-page report, Republicans say they’ve found “no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government,” but that they “did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions” by the presidential campaigns of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Friday’s report expounds on the findings of a one-page summary that Republicans released in March after they announced that they were ending the probe, which began in January 2017 and had been plagued by partisan bickering. Democrats on the committee blasted the move to shut down the investigation, with ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff calling it a "tragic milestone for this Congress."

Trump tweeted about the report shortly after it was released Friday, “Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!”

In the tweet, Trump quoted from the report’s conclusion that the committee found “no evidence” of collusion with Russia, but did not include the part of the quote that accuses his campaign of bad judgment. The report specifically cites the Trump campaign’s “periodic praise for and communications with WikiLeaks — a hostile foreign organization,” as well as the Trump Tower meeting, during which top campaign officials met with a Russian lawyer who “falsely purported to have damaging information on the Clinton campaign.”

The Clinton campaign, the report concludes, exhibited “poor judgment” in “using a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles” to pay for opposition research “obtained from Russian sources” — which later became the Steele dossier. The dossier, which alleged several years of Trump-Kremlin links, was first published by BuzzFeed News in January 2017, after security officials had briefed then-president Barack Obama and Trump about it.

Republicans on the committee say they are unhappy with the number of redactions intelligence agencies placed in their report. "Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received,” committee chair Devin Nunes said in a statement Friday. “However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.”

Schiff on Friday released a lengthy statement criticizing Republicans’ handling of the probe, accusing them of choosing “not to seriously investigate — or even see, when in plain sight — evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, instead adopting the role of defense counsel for key investigation witnesses.”

The Republican report found, among other things, that Russia hacked US political institutions in 2015 and 2016; the stolen documents were circulated by “Russian-state actors and third-party intermediaries,” such as Guccifer 2.0 and WikiLeaks; the Kremlin used RT, a state-funded media company, “to advance its malign influence campaign” during the presidential race; and that “Russian intelligence leveraged social media in an attempt to sow social discord and to undermine the U.S. electoral process.”