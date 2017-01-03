The Final Episode Of The Joe Biden Show

For the last time, the vice president held court during the ceremonial swearing in where he flirted, hugged, and schmoozed with the families of senators. Democrats and Republicans alike said they'll miss him and his colorful personality.

WASHINGTON — Some call it creepy, others legendary. Either way, Vice President Joe Biden's tradition of sweet-talking the families of senators during Senate swearing-in ceremonies was alive and well Tuesday.

Biden was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as he presided, for the final time, over the informal, family photo-op swearing-in ceremony that follows the official ceremony on the Senate floor.

Biden has been pulling moves on senators' mothers, wives, and daughters during the ceremonies for years. His typical lines include telling the women they have "a smile that lights up the room" and telling their husbands they have good taste. He's also fond of giving younger women advice: "No serious guys until you're 30."



Those lines were in full force on Tuesday. "Mom, I want to know what you're drinkin'!" Biden said to Joanna Cortez, mother of rookie Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as she approached him in the old Senate chamber. Biden said she looked like she should be the senator's sister, not mother.

"You're beautiful," Biden told Annette Shelby, wife of Sen Richard Shelby, before embracing her.

When it was Sen. Richard Blumenthal's turn to approach with his wife, Biden joked: “Cynthia you can come — not sure about the other guy.” The three eventually had a more serious conversation about the Blumenthals' son's deployment with the Navy Seals.

One of the highlights from Tuesday was when he kissed Barbara Grassley, Sen. Chuck Grassley's wife, on the lips. She later told BuzzFeed News that Biden kissed her because she spoke about the recent death of his son, Beau, who died in 2015 of brain cancer.

"I just feel so bad for him, and at the end there I just looked at him, because I know they're still grieving their son, and I just looked at him and said, you know, you never expect to bury your children," Grassley said. "And I gave him that last hug because it's hard."

Biden's attention was not reserved exclusively for the women in the senators' families. The vice-president doted on the kids, too. Among them were Sen. Tammy Duckworth's young daughter, whom he spoke to about her sparkly shoes, and a baby from Sen. Richard Burr's family, who rejected Biden when he tried to kiss the child.