Michael Cohen speaks to the media after a closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Intelligence Committee said it canceled an interview with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, on Tuesday because he released his opening remarks to the media before meeting with the committee, violating a request from the committee to avoid public comment on the matter.

As a result, the committee plans to hold another meeting with Cohen — this time in public, Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said in a statement Tuesday. Later in the day, Burr and Warner said that they had "invited" Cohen to testify in public on Oct. 25.

“We were disappointed that Mr. Cohen decided to pre-empt today’s interview by releasing a public statement prior to his engagement with Committee staff, in spite of the Committee’s requests that he refrain from public comment," Burr and Warner said in a joint statement. "As a result, we declined to move forward with today’s interview and will reschedule Mr. Cohen’s appearance before the Committee in open session at a date in the near future."

"The Committee expects witnesses in this investigation to work in good faith with the Senate,” the senators added.

Cohen arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to speak with staff from the Senate Intelligence Committee — which has taken the lead on congressional probes into Russian election interference — but told reporters as he left that the committee had asked to postpone the interview.