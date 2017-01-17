Republicans Furious Over Manning Commutation

Republicans on the Hill — and at least one Democrat — were outraged after President Obama commuted Chelsea Manning's sentence on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Republican senators expressed outrage and disbelief on Tuesday following President Barack Obama's decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst who leaked thousands of military documents to WikiLeaks in 2010.

"I think that it's so, it's so inappropriate to pardon someone who put the lives of other men and women serving in uniform in danger," said Republican Sen. John McCain, who served in the military and was captured during the Vietnam War. "I'm stunned."

The White House announced on Tuesday that the president had commuted — not pardoned — the 35-year sentence Manning received in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 military documents, including footage of US airstrikes that killed more than a dozen civilians and two journalists.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Obama's decision was "outrageous."

"Manning stabbed fellow service members in the back by releasing classified information that put their safety at risk," Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill. "President Obama's granting clemency is a slap in the face to all those who served honorably."

In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed Graham's comments, saying Obama's decision set a "dangerous precedent."