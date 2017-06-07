Here Are All The Different Reasons Intel Officials Gave For Refusing To Answer Questions About Russia

Top intelligence and justice officials on Wednesday refused to answer questions from senators about whether the Trump administration had ever asked them to influence the FBI's ongoing Russia investigation.



Wednesday's hearing was the Senate Intelligence committee's first opportunity to publicly question Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers about recent Washington Post stories alleging Trump had asked them to make public statements about or intervene in the FBI investigation.

And it was first opportunity for Congress to question Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe since the New York Times reported on a memo from former FBI Director James Comey alleging that the president had asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo that Trump cited in his decision to fire Comey, also testified Wednesday.

Though the hearing was supposed to be focused on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, many senators wanted to know whether the White House was trying to meddle in an active FBI investigation. But all four witnesses repeatedly declined to address any questions on the Russia investigation or their conversations with the president about it, using a variety of different reasons to explain their decision to pass.

As committee Vice Chair Mark Warner said at the end of the hearing, many senators left frustrated at the lack of answers and more confused than before.

"It just shows what kind of an Orwellian existence that we live in,” Sen. John McCain, who participated in Wednesday's hearing, said of witnesses refusing to answer questions in public, even though some of the information had appeared on the front page of the Washington Post on Wednesday morning.



Even Republican Sen. Richard Burr, the chair of the committee, felt compelled at the end of the hearing to issue a warning to the witnesses for them to bring back to the Trump administration. "At no time should you be in a position where you come to Congress without an answer," he said.

Here are some of the various reasons the witnesses gave for not answering the senators' questions: