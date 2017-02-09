New Senator Luther Strange Says He's Not Yet Sure What He Wants To Do In Congress

Strange had planned to run to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate, but was appointed to the seat on Thursday in a move that's raising questions back home in Alabama.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Luther Strange, who was sworn-in on Thursday, isn't quite sure yet what kind of lawmaker he would like to be.



"Let me get [back] with you," the freshly minted Republican senator from Alabama said as he left the Old Senate Chamber, shaking hands with smiling friends, family, and new colleagues.

Strange, 63, who had announced he would be running to replace new Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate, found himself being sworn-in to fill the seat just hours after Sessions vacated it, following an appointment by Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.

On Thursday afternoon, Sessions — as well as fellow Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby — flanked Strange as he approached Sen. Orrin Hatch on the Senate floor for the formal swearing-in. Strange, who leaves his previous job as Alabama's top prosecutor, raised his right hand, fingers slightly trembling, as Hatch delivered the oath.

"I do," Strange, wearing a navy tie and white pocket square, said in accepting the duties of his new office. Members of both the Republican and Democratic leadership teams rose to applaud the rookie senator.

The circumstances of Strange's sudden appointment to the Senate are, well, unusual. The appointment from a governor embroiled in controversy is being dubbed suspicious by some in Alabama. "The whole thing stinks," State Auditor Jim Zeigler told CNN.

As Alabama attorney general, Strange was an important figure in an unfolding sex scandal involving Bentley. Last year, Strange's office asked the state legislature to put a hold on an impeachment investigation into Bentley, while it finished an unnamed investigation of its own. While Strange never confirmed that Bentley was the target of that probe, state lawmakers believed Strange's office was investigating the case.

With Strange now in the Senate, some are worried that Bentley will appoint a new attorney general who will be more friendly in the case. "By the attorney general vacating the office, the governor gets to single-handedly choose a lawyer to investigate him and his girlfriend," Zeigler told CNN.