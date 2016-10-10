New Hacked Emails Show Tension At Clinton Foundation Over Teneo

Wikileaks previously released 2,000 emails hacked from Podesta's account on Friday. The release of the new batch of emails — which reveal infighting at the Clinton Foundation — follows a heated debate Sunday night between Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.



In an email dated Dec. 8, 2011, Doug Band, a former but longtime Bill Clinton aide, accused Chelsea Clinton of being "more concerned with a mostly false story in the distinguished ny post" about bankrupt brokerage firm MF Global and Teneo, his consulting firm, and "what she is doing to the organization or the several of stories that have appeared in the ny post about her father and a multitude of women over the years."

In an email the month prior, Band shared frustrations over Chelsea's apparent unwillingness to believe his assertions that Teneo operated separately from the Clinton Foundation.

"John, I would appreciate your feedback and any suggestions," Band wrote to Podesta while discussing a draft memo about Teneo. "I'm also starting to worry that if this story gets out, we are screwed. Our business has almost nothing to do with the clintons, the foundation or cgi [Clinton Global Initiative] in any way."

"I realize it is difficult to confront and reason with her but this could go to far and then we all will have a real serious set of other problems," Band said of Chelsea.

"I don't deserve this from her and deserve a tad more respect or at least a direct dialogue for me to explain these things," he wrote. "She is acting like a spoiled brat kid who has nothing else to do but create issues to justify what she's doing because she, as she has said, hasn't found her way and has a lack of focus in her life. I realize she will be off of this soon but if it doesn't come soon enough...."

Band has received scrutiny for his role in Teneo, and former roles in the Clinton Foundation and as an aide to Bill Clinton (he, for instance, was the one who introduced Clinton to Raffaello Follieri, the infamous Italian con man who once dated Anne Hathaway). The emails from Band were sent around the time Chelsea Clinton became more active in the foundation, and reportedly became concerned about the dual roles.

At around the same time Band shared his frustrations with Podesta, a New York University email address under the name "Anna James" used by Chelsea Clinton sent an email to Podesta describing a meeting between her father and Band, in which Band accused the former president of being “ungrateful.”

The email said Terry McAauliffe, now governor of Virginia, convinced her father to take the meeting with Band and someone named Justin, likely longtime Clinton aide Justin Cooper.

The pair, according to the email, pressured Bill Clinton to make a decision related to the Foundation before an internal audit was complete. The email says Bill Clinton “listened to them calmly and kept repeating a few things,” including that Chelsea’s “only objectives were to help to take stock, professionalize the Foundation, build it for the future and build it in such a way that supported his work and mom’s."

“Doug apparently kept telling my dad I was trying to push him out, take over,” the email to Podesta says. “Dad kept asking him - has she said that to you? To anyone? She’s never said it to me and I think she’s been very clear and consistent in her goals, etc.”

“Doug kept saying how could you not be grateful,” the email says, “so my father said he was grateful, and then kept repeating the above.”

“We need to know where we really are, what has happened and hasn’t happened and where gaps exist as diagnosed by Victoria and her team — as well as their thoughts on how to fill them. All of which I shared with my Dad.”

A month later — and two days before the New York Post published its story about MF Global's links to Teneo and Bill Clinton — Chelsea emailed Podesta and others involved in the Clinton Foundation informing them that people were worried about Teneo.

"I was in London Sunday and did a Foundation event Sunday evening and two people separately voiced concerns directly to me about Teneo, neither of whom I know well," Chelsea Clinton wrote.

She said one of the individuals was someone known "only tangentially," and the other was Sara Latham, who worked for Bill Clinton in the White House. Chelsea Clinton said both people "voiced serious concerns to" one of her aides, Bari Lurie.

One of those concerns, she said, was that one of her father's aides, Ilya Aspis, had "called Members of the House and Members of Parliament, 'on behalf of President Clinton', for Teneo clients" without Bill Clinton's knowledge.

She said the calls "at worse has now precipitating people in London making comparisons between my father and Tony Blair's profit motivations. Which would horrify my father."

Teneo, which is reportedly considering a $1 billion IPO, also employed for a time Huma Abedin, the close Hillary Clinton aide, whose email from Band while she was at the State Department has also been a source of scrutiny. (Band often asked for favors, which often appear to have gone unfulfilled.)