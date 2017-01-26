Joaquin Castro Says He's Considering Challenging Ted Cruz In 2018

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said Wednesday he's considering challenging Republican Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas Senate race and that he will decide by this spring.

"I said that I'll take a look at it and I will,” Castro said. "Obviously if you're going to run in Texas, it's a large state, you need a lot of money and a lot of time to mount a serious campaign."

"But I do think that there's going to be a real opportunity for Democrats in Texas and across the nation, really, because Donald Trump is leading the country in the wrong direction," Castro said during a BuzzFeed Brews interview series event at the Newseum. "And unfortunately, senators like Ted Cruz are following right along with him."

Castro also accused Cruz of not working for his constituents. “There's no question it would be a tough race and he would have a lot of money and he is really beloved by his base — you've gotta give him credit for that," Castro said, "but at the same time, he really has not done much for the people of Texas."