Call Records Show “Considerable Coordination” Between The White House And Rudy Giuliani, A Top Democrat Said

WASHINGTON — Call records released as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump raise questions about just how closely the White House coordinated with Trump's personal lawyer and two now-indicted Florida business partners to get Ukraine to investigate the president's political rivals.

House Democrats released their written impeachment report Tuesday, showing frequent phone calls between Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer working for the president, and the White House on the night the Trump administration recalled then-US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a longtime public servant and anti-corruption advocate. That night, Giuliani also spoke with Lev Parnas, one of the indicted business partners who helped lead the campaign against Yovanovitch and later dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential frontrunner.

"The phone records show that there was considerable coordination among the parties, including the White House," Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday.

Though the phone records don’t reveal the content of calls or texts, they do show when people spoke and for how long. On April 24 — the day Yovanovitch was summoned back to Washington — Giuliani spoke seven times to the White House, while making one call to Parnas. Giuliani also received a call from a number listed in the records only as “-1.” Schiff suggested Tuesday that the call could have come from the president, noting a similar citation in the case of Roger Stone.

Giuliani spoke to the White House and Parnas several times the day before too. Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman have since been charged with campaign finance violations, including illegally funneling Russian money to American political candidates.