For The First Time, Republican Senators Are Drawing A Hard Line With Trump

Six months into the Trump presidency, Republican senators are more than used to facing questions about whatever controversial thing the president has tweeted most recently. Many have tired of this pattern and perfected boilerplate responses to deflect calls to either denounce or defend the president’s latest social media musings.



But over the last week, Republican senators have provided an unusually forceful response to the president’s attacks on their friend and former colleague, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as he faces open and repeated criticism from the president over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

A broad spectrum of Republican senators have spoken out against the president in recent days, delivering stark warnings against firing their friend and laying out, for the first time, consequences for targeting the historically independent Department of Justice.

“It’s the president’s prerogative [to fire Sessions], but he’s then going to jeopardize potentially his ability to get anything else done here,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, the number-two Republican in the Senate who has typically deferred on questions about Trump’s circle and Russia, told reporters last week.

Republicans have found themselves at odds with Trump before, notably when the White House and their allies threatened retribution against Sens. Dean Heller and Lisa Murkowski over their positions on health care. A handful of Republican senators were also deeply critical of Trump’s tweeted announcement that transgender Americans would no longer be allowed to serve in the military. And many Republican members of Congress have repeatedly expressed concern that personal feuds and general upheaval at the White House could jeopardize the GOP agenda.

But senators have typically been hesitant to weigh in on Trump's comments on Russia, often deferring to the Senate Intelligence Committee which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. But the rumors of Sessions' imminent departure — because he recused himself in the Russia investigation — have senators going much further in their critiques of the president.

“This effort to basically marginalize and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill. “I don’t think it’s going over well in the conservative world. If you believe Jeff Sessions should be fired, use the power you have, and accept the consequences. I hope it stops.”