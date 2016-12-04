Fidel Castro Has Been Laid To Rest In Cuba — With One Final Salute

Reviled as a dictator by some, praised as a revolutionary by others, Fidel Castro's ashes were interred Sunday in a secretive ceremony.

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, CUBA — Longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro's ashes were buried here early Sunday during a private, secretive funeral ceremony in a cemetery along the country's southeastern coast.

Despite the 7 a.m. hour, rows of people gathered along the streets outside the Santa Ifigenia cemetery where Castro's ashes were interred alongside the remains of other past Cuban figures, such as war of independence hero José Martí.

The area surrounding the cemetery had seemingly been groomed in anticipation of the expected crowds. Nearby apartment buildings boasted fresh coats of pastel green and pink paint, and a stretch of land next to the cemetery had been cleared and landscaped with young trees and a cement path. Along the road, new-looking color signs with messages like "Por Siempre Fidel" (Forever Fidel) had been installed.

Three lines of people blocked the public and press from entering the road leading to the cemetery: a group of young people holding posters of Castro and wearing "¡Ordene!" T-shirts, a thin row of military members in green, and a final, larger wall of people working security in plainclothes.

Even an hour after Castro's ashes rode by in a military caravan, a few hundred people stood in front of the human barrier in the hot morning sun, chanting popular rallying cries such as "Viva Fidel!" and the occasional "Viva Raúl!" — praise of Fidel's brother, who now leads the country.

Among the crowds, tourists and members of the foreign media snapped photos and recorded small circles of locals as they sang their love for the late president.

But those outside the cemetery were unsure who attended the funeral or what happened inside.