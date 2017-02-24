Conservative Criminal Justice Advocates Try To Change The System — Even In The Trump Era

Conservative groups pushing for changes to the criminal justice system flooded this year's conservative confab known as CPAC hoping to convince more people on the right to embrace their cause.

WASHINGTON — Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference — an annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians — were greeted this year, as in years past, by advocates pushing for looser sentencing laws and reducing mass incarceration.

Groups, like the American Conservative Union Foundation, an arm of the ACU, which hosts CPAC, hope to convince more people on the political right to embrace the cause as a conservative one by leveraging their recent successes at the state level and reminding lawmakers that it's an issue with support from multiple conservative groups.

"I do feel that letting politicians know that we are large in numbers and we do support this, and we are present at all of these events, we're not going to go away; it's something that's important and it's [...] a part of the conservative movement," says Christina Delgado, a spokesperson for the conservative group FreedomWorks.

The criminal justice reform effort is nothing new in Washington. At the federal level, a bipartisan group of senators has been trying for years to pass legislation to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent offenders and boost programs to help offenders reintegrate into society.

But some, especially members of the Republican conference in Congress, have expressed concerns over whether reforms — which aim to reduce mass incarceration, rising prison costs, and recidivism rates — represent a soft-on-crime approach to the criminal justice system that could jeopardize public safety.

"You do have people that have a bit more of a reactionary tough-on-crime approach that have come up to the booth and talked to us about it," says Derek Cohen, deputy director of Texas-based Right on Crime, which is also attending CPAC. "But once you start talking to them about, you know, the practicalities of running a criminal justice system, they actually get it very quickly."

"It's about, you know, preaching to both the converted and unconverted, I'd say."

Delgado says the issue came up in questions during a Thursday event hosted by FreedomWorks that featured Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who recently signed an order to try to help ex-offenders land jobs after their sentence is up.