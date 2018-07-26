The White House Surprises Again, This Time Threatening Sanctions Against Turkey

Senators who've called for Turkey to release Pastor Andrew Brunson say neither President Trump nor Mike Pence discussed with them their calls for Turkey to be sanctioned if Brunson isn't released.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s warnings Thursday that the US would place sanctions on Turkey if officials there don’t order the release of an American evangelical pastor who’s been detained for more than two years on charges of helping Turkish coup plotters surprised members of Congress who’ve been advocating for the pastor’s release.

Aides to legislators who've advocated for the release of the pastor, Andrew Brunson, said the White House not only hadn't alerted them to its plans, but that they were uncertain just how such sanctions would fit into broader US policy toward Turkey. Brunson, who'd worked in Turkey for more than 20 years, was detained in October 2016. If found guilty, Brunson, who denies the charges, could be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

One Democratic aide suggested that if the White House imposes sanctions, the administration would want to act quickly and without debate to sanction a NATO ally, an unprecedented act. The aide also speculated that the administration might be trying to seem tough on Turkey in part because Turkey is possibly one of the countries that the administration has asked for waivers from sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act for its purchases of Russian military equipment.

Pence, speaking at the State Department’s Ministerial on Religious Freedom — a conference bringing together various international senior officials, activists, and civil society members — said, “If Turkey does not take immediate action to free this man of faith and send him home to America, the United States will impose significant sanctions on Turkey until Pastor Andrew Brunson is free.” Turkey did not send a delegation to the conference.

The president followed up with a tweet.