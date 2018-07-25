Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine questioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a BuzzFeed News story Wednesday that detailed the lack of communication between the White House and the Defense Department during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Kaine, after chastising the Trump administration for demoralizing members of the intelligence community — many of whom, he noted, are residents of Virginia — questioned Pompeo on whether Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US forces in the Middle East, had been briefed on President Donald Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He cited Votel’s recently expressed hesitancy to work with Russia in Syria, and a Russian Defense Ministry statement that suggested Votel was disagreeing with the official position “of his supreme commander-in-chief.”