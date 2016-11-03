Here's How To Vote In Your State Right Now!
With all the craziness of this long presidential campaign, who wouldn’t want to get the voting over with? If you live in one of 34 states with early voting, you can!
Alaska
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring any valid photo ID or government-issued document with you to one of these locations to cast your ballot.
Check your registration status and polling location here.
Arizona
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring sufficient photo ID or one of the options on this list.
Check your registration information and polling location here.
Arkansas
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID or a government-issued document if you haven't voted in Arkansas before.
Read here for more information.
California
Vote early in person at your County Elections Office.
Bring photo ID or government-issued document with you if you haven't voted in California before.
Your official voter information guide can be found here.
Colorado
Vote early in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county. Make sure you bring valid ID.
Click here to find your nearest VSPC.
District of Columbia
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. No ID required unless this is your first time voting in DC.
Click here to find an early voting center near you.
Florida
Vote early in person through Nov. 6. Bring sufficient photo ID.
Check your voter status and polling place here.
Georgia
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring driver's license or other photo ID issued by the state of Georgia.
Check your voter status and polling place here.
Hawaii
Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring driver's license, state ID card, utility bill, or bank statement.
Find your polling place here, and take a look at some frequently asked questions.
Idaho
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring accepted photo ID or sign a sworn statement of identity at your polling place.
Click here to find your polling place.
Illinois
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, state ID, or another government-issued document if you haven't voted in Illinois before.
Click here to find your polling place.
Indiana
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring an Indiana- or US government–issued photo ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Iowa
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement if you haven't voted in Iowa before.
Click here to find your polling place.
Kansas
Vote early in person now through Nov. 7. Bring accepted form of ID to cast your ballot.
Click here to find your polling place.
Maryland
Today (Nov. 3) is your last day to vote early! Bring driver's license, ID card, utility bill, or other government-issued document if you haven't voted in Maryland before.
Click here to find your polling place.
Massachusetts
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. You may need to show ID if this is your first time voting in Massachusetts.
Click here to find your polling place.
Minnesota
Vote early in person at your local election office through Nov. 7.
Bring ID if you plan to register to vote in person.
Montana
Vote early in person at your local election office through Nov. 7.
Read up on the process here.
Nebraska
Vote early in person at your local County Clerk/Election Commission Office through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or government-issued document to cast your ballot.
Nevada
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. If you haven't voted in Nevada before, bring photo ID or other document showing your name and address.
Click here to find your polling place.
New Mexico
Vote early in person at your County Clerk's office through Nov. 5.
Read up on the process here.
North Carolina
Vote early in person at your county's one-stop early voting site. Bring photo ID, bank statement, utility bill, or paycheck if you haven't voted in North Carolina before.
Click here for additional voting information.
North Dakota
Some counties allow for early voting. Bring driver's license or your North Dakota or Tribal ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Ohio
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, government ID, or military ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Oklahoma
Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring driver's license or other government-issued photo ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
South Dakota
Vote early in person at your County Auditor's Office through Nov. 7.
Bring photo ID.
Tennessee
Today (Nov. 3) is your last day to vote early! Get moving and bring your photo ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Texas
Vote early in person through Friday, Nov. 4. Make sure you bring one of the seven accepted forms of ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Utah
Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Be sure to bring valid ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
Vermont
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. No ID required unless this is your first time voting in Vermont.
Click here to find your poling place.
Washington
Vote early in person through Nov.7. Bring valid photo ID.
Click here to find your polling place.
West Virginia
Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement if you haven't voted in West Virginia before.
Contact your county clerk to confirm early voting hours and locations.
Wisconsin
Early voting dates vary by county. Read here for your in person ID requirements.
Click here to find your polling place.
Wyoming
Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, government-issued ID, bank statement, or utility bill if this is your first time voting in Wyoming.
Click here to find your polling place, and here for a general voting guide.
Early voting has already closed in Maine, Louisiana, and New Jersey. You can still vote on Election Day.
But what if you live in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, New York, and Virginia?
Sorry, your state does not have early voting!
If you absolutely, positively cannot vote on Election Day and have an excellent excuse why, some of these states will allow you to cast an early absentee ballot, but otherwise you are going to have to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 8.
