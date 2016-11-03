Here's How To Vote In Your State Right Now!

Check out our state-by-state guide or just click here .

With all the craziness of this long presidential campaign, who wouldn’t want to get the voting over with? If you live in one of 34 states with early voting, you can!



Alaska

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring any valid photo ID or government-issued document with you to one of these locations to cast your ballot.

Check your registration status and polling location here.

Arizona



Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring sufficient photo ID or one of the options on this list.

Check your registration information and polling location here.



Arkansas



Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID or a government-issued document if you haven't voted in Arkansas before.

Read here for more information.



California

Vote early in person at your County Elections Office.

Bring photo ID or government-issued document with you if you haven't voted in California before.

Your official voter information guide can be found here.



Colorado

Vote early in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county. Make sure you bring valid ID.

Click here to find your nearest VSPC.

District of Columbia

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. No ID required unless this is your first time voting in DC.

Click here to find an early voting center near you.

Florida

Vote early in person through Nov. 6. Bring sufficient photo ID.

Check your voter status and polling place here.

Georgia

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring driver's license or other photo ID issued by the state of Georgia.

Check your voter status and polling place here.

Hawaii

Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring driver's license, state ID card, utility bill, or bank statement.

Find your polling place here, and take a look at some frequently asked questions.

Idaho

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Bring accepted photo ID or sign a sworn statement of identity at your polling place.

Click here to find your polling place.

Illinois

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, state ID, or another government-issued document if you haven't voted in Illinois before.

Click here to find your polling place.

Indiana

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring an Indiana- or US government–issued photo ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

Iowa

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement if you haven't voted in Iowa before.

Click here to find your polling place.

Kansas

Vote early in person now through Nov. 7. Bring accepted form of ID to cast your ballot.

Click here to find your polling place.

Maryland

Today (Nov. 3) is your last day to vote early! Bring driver's license, ID card, utility bill, or other government-issued document if you haven't voted in Maryland before.

Click here to find your polling place.

Massachusetts

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. You may need to show ID if this is your first time voting in Massachusetts.

Click here to find your polling place.

Minnesota

Vote early in person at your local election office through Nov. 7.

Bring ID if you plan to register to vote in person.

Montana

Vote early in person at your local election office through Nov. 7.

Read up on the process here.

Nebraska

Vote early in person at your local County Clerk/Election Commission Office through Nov. 7. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or government-issued document to cast your ballot.

Nevada

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. If you haven't voted in Nevada before, bring photo ID or other document showing your name and address.

Click here to find your polling place.

New Mexico

Vote early in person at your County Clerk's office through Nov. 5.

Read up on the process here.

North Carolina

Vote early in person at your county's one-stop early voting site. Bring photo ID, bank statement, utility bill, or paycheck if you haven't voted in North Carolina before.

Click here for additional voting information.

North Dakota

Some counties allow for early voting. Bring driver's license or your North Dakota or Tribal ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

Ohio

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, government ID, or military ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

Oklahoma

Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring driver's license or other government-issued photo ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

South Dakota

Vote early in person at your County Auditor's Office through Nov. 7.

Bring photo ID.

Tennessee

Today (Nov. 3) is your last day to vote early! Get moving and bring your photo ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

Texas

Vote early in person through Friday, Nov. 4. Make sure you bring one of the seven accepted forms of ID.



Click here to find your polling place.

Utah

Vote early in person through Nov. 4. Be sure to bring valid ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

Vermont

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. No ID required unless this is your first time voting in Vermont.

Click here to find your poling place.

Washington

Vote early in person through Nov.7. Bring valid photo ID.

Click here to find your polling place.

West Virginia

Vote early in person through Nov. 5. Bring photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement if you haven't voted in West Virginia before.

Contact your county clerk to confirm early voting hours and locations.

Wisconsin

Early voting dates vary by county. Read here for your in person ID requirements.

Click here to find your polling place.

Wyoming

Vote early in person through Nov. 7. Bring driver's license, government-issued ID, bank statement, or utility bill if this is your first time voting in Wyoming.

Click here to find your polling place, and here for a general voting guide.

Early voting has already closed in Maine, Louisiana, and New Jersey. You can still vote on Election Day.