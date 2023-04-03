12 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books That Tackle Sexism

Naomi Alderman has mentioned in interviews that the famed author Margaret Atwood acted as her mentor while she wrote The Power — so it should come as no surprise that one of Atwood’s best is on this list. Except it isn’t the one you’re likely to think of. Yes, The Handmaid’s Tale is also a dystopian tale, but it’s her MaddAddam trilogy that is brilliant and edgy in all the ways The Power is. Oryx and Crake is the first in this futuristic dystopian series and begins with the character Jimmy, who is raised in a compound owned by a company his father works for called Organ Inc. Jimmy’s dad helps to create pig hybrids used for human organ harvesting, and his mother becomes a vocal dissenter in their über-capitalist world. Jimmy’s parents fight relentlessly, and he eventually finds a companion in Glenn, a genius kid in his neighborhood who is also emotionally stunted. They play a computer game called “Extinctathon” and watch horrific videos to pass the time. The foundation of their childhood experiences, from the clips they watch to sneaking around in the compound’s scientific labs, greatly impacts both boys, Glenn more so than Jimmy. Years later, they boys lose touch — Glenn goes on to become a god-like idol in the science world, while Jimmy deals with a series of addictive behaviors and goes to work in advertising. After a plague destroys most of the world, Jimmy believes he’s the last remaining human now reluctantly coexisting with genetically altered beings named “Crakers,” after their creator Glenn, who renamed himself to Crake years earlier. Despite the dark tones in Atwood’s book, there’s still a considerable amount of the author’s wry sense of humor. You wouldn’t think a genetically altered pig could make you laugh, but it does.



The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan