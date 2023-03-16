Big news for fantasy romance lovers! New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Armentrout announced earlier this month that her popular fantasy series From Blood and Ash is going to be a scripted Amazon show. Anne Cofell Saunders (The Boys, Star Trek: Discovery, Battlestar Galactica) has been tapped as the showrunner and will adapt the series, so fans of FBAA’s Poppy and Casteel should be optimistic.

The fantasy romance industry is booming, but there are voices distinct enough to cut through the noise, and Armentrout’s From Blood and Ash (FBAA) does just that. It’s a series about gods, vampires, drakons, and horrors within a world of cunning realms that is sexy, thrilling, and fun. Below are 16 books that make for good follow-ups, including some that have yet to come out and others that are self-published or from indie presses:

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them.