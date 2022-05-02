Who Said It? Guess Which Celebs And Politicians Are All About Crypto And Which Can’t Stand It

Everyone has an opinion on crypto these days, whether you love to hate on the apparent inanity of people selling JPGs of cartoon apes for hundreds of thousands of dollars or you insist on telling everyone you know that the blockchain is going to revolutionize money and end global poverty.

The debate about crypto is taking place everywhere, from the storied halls of Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley boardrooms to celebrities’ Instagram accounts. So who stands where? Take our quiz to test your knowledge of which politicians, celebs, and CEOs are crypto boosters — and who thinks bitcoin is “rat poison squared.”