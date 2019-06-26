Can You Name All The Democrats Running For President?
We're just going to go ahead and guess...no.
There are A LOT of Democrats running for president in 2020. With the first debates coming up, take this quiz to see if you can recognize all 24 Democratic presidential candidates.
Emily Ashcraft is a politics intern for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Contact this reporter at emily.ashcraft@buzzfeed.com
