 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Can You Name All The Democrats Running For President?

Trending

Can You Name All The Democrats Running For President?

We're just going to go ahead and guess...no.

By Emily Ashcraft

Map of Washington, DC

Reporting From

Washington, DC

Emily Ashcraft BuzzFeed News Reporter
Map of Washington, DC

Reporting From

Washington, DC

Posted on June 26, 2019, at 9:05 a.m. ET

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Three of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

There are A LOT of Democrats running for president in 2020. With the first debates coming up, take this quiz to see if you can recognize all 24 Democratic presidential candidates.

  1. What is the name of this Democratic presidential candidate?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Michael Bennet, a senator from Colorado.

  2. Who is the woman in the yellow coat launching her presidential campaign in the snow?

    (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That's Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.

  3. Who is this candidate speaking next to former president Barack Obama?

    (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Julián Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development — and not his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, who is not running for president.

  4. Who is this woman campaigning for president at a restaurant?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand from New York.

  5. Who is this person, another Democrat running for president?

    (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida.

  6. Who is this man, yet another presidential candidate, posing with a couple?

    (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana.

  7. Who is this candidate taking a selfie?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey.

  8. Who is this guy with the good doggo?

    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That's former vice president Joe Biden.

  9. Do you know who this is? She is also running for president.

    (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is author and lecturer Marianne Williamson.

  10. Who is this candidate holding his son at a news conference?

    (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

  11. Do you know who this Democratic presidential candidate is?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Sen. Kamala Harris from California.

  12. This person recently announced his candidacy on June 23. Do you know who he is?

    (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Joe Sestak, former US representative from Pennsylvania and retired US Navy admiral.

  13. This candidate may have successfully moved a Jenga block, but do you know who he is?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado.

  14. Who is this candidate running for president and running in a Pride Fest Fun Run 5K?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Beto O'Rourke, the former US representative from Texas who ran against Sen. Ted Cruz last year.

  15. Do you know the name of this candidate?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

  16. Who is this helping spread mulch and running for president?

    (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Rep. Seth Moulton is from Massachusetts.

  17. Who is this speaking to reporters about her run for president?

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

  18. Do you recognize this candidate who is running on an environmental platform?

    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington.

  19. Who is this candidate standing next to his husband?

    (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    That is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

  20. Which candidate is this walking with his wife?

    (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City.

  21. We have already covered 20 candidates, but there are still more! Who is this candidate?

    (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

  22. Which candidate is this? He was the first to announce a 2020 campaign.

    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is John Delaney, the former US representative from Maryland.

  23. Which candidate has formed a gang and has the slogan "MATH"?

    (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is entrepreneur Andrew Yang, whose followers call themselves the "Yang Gang."

  24. Finally, an easy one: Which candidate is pictured here?

    (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
    Guess I give up!
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is Bernie Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont.

Not Available For Your Device

ADVERTISEMENT