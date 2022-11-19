Two University Of Idaho Students Called Someone Multiple Times Before They Were Stabbed To Death, A Victim’s Sister Said

An hour before four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, two of them called someone multiple times, a victim's sister said in a new interview.

Alivea Goncalves, whose 21-year-old sister Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four University of Idaho students found dead Nov. 13, told Inside Edition on Friday that Kaylee called someone seven times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m.

Kaylee’s roommate Madison Mogen, 21, also called the same number three times between 2:44 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., Alivea said. It was unclear if anyone answered the calls.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect and the weapon has not been found.

“We’re not getting any answers, and we’re not going to settle for that,” Alivea told Inside Edition.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, said they were responding to a call about an unconscious person around noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, when they found the four students dead in their beds in an off-campus home.

The other victims, who were in a relationship, have been identified as Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.