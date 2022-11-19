Two University Of Idaho Students Called Someone Multiple Times Before They Were Stabbed To Death, A Victim’s Sister Said

An hour before four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, two of them called someone multiple times, a victim's sister said in a new interview.
Alivea Goncalves, whose 21-year-old sister Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four University of Idaho students found dead Nov. 13, told Inside Edition on Friday that Kaylee called someone seven times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m.
Kaylee’s roommate Madison Mogen, 21, also called the same number three times between 2:44 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., Alivea said. It was unclear if anyone answered the calls.
Authorities have not yet identified a suspect and the weapon has not been found.
“We’re not getting any answers, and we’re not going to settle for that,” Alivea told Inside Edition.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, said they were responding to a call about an unconscious person around noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, when they found the four students dead in their beds in an off-campus home.
The other victims, who were in a relationship, have been identified as Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
On Nov. 12, Kaylee and Mogen were at a downtown bar, the Corner Club, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Around 1:40 a.m., they visited a food truck vendor before returning home.
Inside Edition reported that Alieva was the one who found the livestream footage of them at a food truck. She also identified their Uber driver and scoured footage from neighbors’ Ring cameras to confirm their ride-hail driver got them home, she told Inside Edition.
Authorities said Chapin and Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house at the university campus before returning to the residence around 1:45 a.m.
Moscow police said there was no sign of forced entry, clarifying on Friday that the victims were likely killed in their sleep and had multiple wounds, some of them defensive.
Two other women roommates were home during the killings, but authorities said Friday they don’t believe they, nor a man seen in the food truck footage, were involved in the crime.
The surviving roommates, however, were not the ones who called 911, an Idaho State Police spokesperson told ABC News. The identity of the 911 caller has not been disclosed.