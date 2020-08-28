Two TikTok Stars Face Charges In LA For Throwing House Parties During The Pandemic

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray face misdemeanor charges after being warned repeatedly to not host parties at their Hollywood Hills home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall, 21, and Gray, 19, were charged with violating the city's "Safer LA" emergency order during the pandemic, as well as its party house ordinance forbidding "loud and unruly gatherings," according to the complaint filed by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Friday.

Feuer called the parties "potential super spreader events," and said the charges were part of a crackdown on similar gatherings in the city.

"If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior — not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege," Feuer said in a statement.



The two TikTok stars face charges of up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Representatives for Hall and Gray did not immediately return requests for comment.

LAPD officers responded to a call about a party at Hall and Gray’s house on Saturday, Aug. 8, and issued a citation, according to the complaint.

Officers came back on Aug. 14 following a report of gunshots, and found “several hundred guests celebrating Mr. Hall’s 21st birthday,” the complaint states.

A video appearing to show the so-called Sway House packed with people who weren't wearing masks went viral on Twitter.