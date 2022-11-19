Ticketmaster Apologized To Taylor Swift Fans Who Couldn't Buy Eras Tour Tickets But Swifties Aren't Having It

Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift fans on Friday night after millions of them were stuck waiting in online queues to buy tickets this week.

Fans worldwide were shafted by the company after signing up for a “Verified Fan” presale, leaving many of them stuck in hourslong online queues with “2000+ people ahead” of them as they tried to grab presale tickets for the Eras tour, the singer's first tour in four years.

The ticket sales company led with an apology this time, after tweeting, then deleting, an almost identical statement on Thursday.

“First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” the statement reads.