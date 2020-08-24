Jerry Falwell Jr. Has Reportedly Resigned As President Of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr., a massively influential evangelical Christian and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has resigned as president of Liberty University, AP has reported, citing a school official.

The resignation, reported Monday afternoon, is the culmination of a summer of bad press for Falwell, who has been on paid leave from the university since Aug. 7. He succeeded his father, one of the university's cofounders, as president in 2007.

Liberty University did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

On Monday morning, Reuters reported on an allegedly yearslong sexual relationship between Falwell's wife and their pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda. Hours prior, on Sunday evening, the Washington Examiner published a statement from Falwell, in which he wrote that Granda was attempting to extort him, a charge Granda has denied.



"Over the course of the last few months this person's behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public," Falwell's statement read.

Granda and the Falwells previously went into business together, BuzzFeed News has reported.

In early August, Falwell posted, and later deleted, on Instagram a photo of himself with his pants unzipped, his arm around his wife's assistant. The university's board of trustees subsequently asked him to "take an indefinite leave of absence," according to an Aug. 7 statement from the school, which Falwell accepted.

According to Liberty University rules, students cannot drink alcohol and must abide by a modest dress code. Backlash to the photo was immediate, with elected officials and school alumni condemning Falwell.

“How is this Jerry Falwell Jr. photo even real?” tweeted Meghan McCain. “Also if you're running the largest Christian university in America maybe don't put photos of yourself on social media with your pants undone on a yacht - with random women in bad wigs. So gross, so hypocritical.”



On Aug. 20, a group of 50 Liberty University alumni sent a letter to the university's acting president and board of trustees, requesting that Falwell be removed in light of his recent behavior and comments.

"It is because of our deep love for Liberty University and our great optimism for its future that we write to you today to urge you, the Board of Trustees, to permanently remove Mr. Falwell as president and chancellor and replace him with a new leader," the letter read.

In late May, Falwell tweeted his opposition to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic. "If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!" he tweeted on May 27, attaching an image of a face mask with a man in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. Falwell apologized days later.

