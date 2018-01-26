Here Are The Top 5 Most Requested Additions For "Words With Friends"

Since coming out nine years ago, Words With Friends relied on the Enhanced North American Benchmark Lexicon (or ENABLE) dictionary, as well as Dictionary.com as its source material. The game (which was updated with a sequel, Words With Friends 2, in November 2017) debuted its "social dictionary" last September — a glossary of words officially recognized as playable. Many of the entries were requests from players.

When the dictionary was announced, the game folded these words into the game's 50,000-word dictionary: bae, bestie, fitspo, hangry, kween, smize, TFW, FOMO, BFF, turnt, werk, and yas.

Thing is, it's not easy to make the cut. The game's product director, Gurpreet Singh, told BuzzFeed News the app's developers receive about 5,000 new requests...A DAY.

"When the player plays an invalid word, [the game] asks, ‘Hey, would you like to add this word to the dictionary?’ And through that means we get 5,000 requests daily," Singh said. "It's always interesting for us to learn from our audience in terms of what it is that's a word for them. What is a word? What is a valid word? At what point does it become a valid word?"