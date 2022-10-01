At Least 85 People Were Killed In Hurricane Ian, And The Death Toll Could Rise

At least 85 people have been killed in Hurricane Ian, and authorities are continuing to take stock of the full death toll and damage after Florida’s west coast was battered by high winds and inundated with a devastating storm surge.



Some parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Puerto Rico are without power, with nearly 600,000 people in Florida alone as of Monday afternoon. Clean drinking water is scarce for many residents in Florida, and several counties are under boil-water advisories.

As of Monday, the state had recorded 58 storm-related deaths, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An additional 23 people in Charlotte County died “directly or indirectly” from the hurricane, the county commissioner said in a press conference Sunday.

More than half of the deaths in Florida were in Lee County, where 42 people have died, according to state officials. With search and rescue teams still active, that number may increase; on Thursday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had painted a grave picture on Good Morning America, saying, "While I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know the fatalities are in the hundreds. There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued.”

Four people were also killed in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday. On Monday, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety told BuzzFeed News no additional deaths had been recorded in the state.

Eight Florida counties, mostly along the southwest part of the state, have recorded storm-related deaths, with victims’ ages ranging from 22 to 94. Many of the deaths were drownings, but they also include a 62-year-old woman who died after a tree fell on a mobile home, a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on a washed-out road in Manatee County, and a 71-year-old man who fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters, the Department of Law Enforcement said. Three people died due to their oxygen machines failing during power outages, the Miami Herald reported.