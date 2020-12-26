 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

26 Of The Best Grammar Memes And Tweets From 2020

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

26 Of The Best Grammar Memes And Tweets From 2020

I'm going to create a meme roundup that is so self-indulgent...

By Emerson Malone and Sarah Schweppe and Drusilla Moorhouse

Picture of Emerson Malone Emerson Malone BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Drusilla Moorhouse Drusilla Moorhouse BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 26, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. ET

1.

Mike Baker @ByMikeBaker

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

The Editorial Process
Dan Kois @dankois

The Editorial Process

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Quick question: Is it "for fucks sake" or "for fuck sake" ? It's for a work email so has to sound professional.
Tachyon: @Tachyon100

Quick question: Is it "for fucks sake" or "for fuck sake" ? It's for a work email so has to sound professional.

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

"I'm a copy-editor" - boring - who cares - what does that even mean "I am here to right what has gone wrong" - mysterious - ominous - maybe you have a sword
David East @davideastUK

"I'm a copy-editor" - boring - who cares - what does that even mean "I am here to right what has gone wrong" - mysterious - ominous - maybe you have a sword

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

me making my subject and verb agree
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

me making my subject and verb agree

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

when the stylebook you're using says no Oxford commas
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when the stylebook you're using says no Oxford commas

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

“Effect” and “affect” be kicking y’all ass
‎FEAR. ‎‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎‎ ‎ ‎‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ @Jenchy_

“Effect” and “affect” be kicking y’all ass

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

When you get edits that make you realize you need to rewrite a story because it has the potential to be so much better:
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

When you get edits that make you realize you need to rewrite a story because it has the potential to be so much better:

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

People really can't help themselves from adding the indefinite article to the title even when they're looking at the poster. https://t.co/YGYGBhMwKa
Adam Drosin @adamdrosin

People really can't help themselves from adding the indefinite article to the title even when they're looking at the poster. https://t.co/YGYGBhMwKa

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Coworker of mine couldn't remember the name for ellipsis and called them DRAMA DOTS and now I will too forever thanks
Will Taylor @InkAndHive

Coworker of mine couldn't remember the name for ellipsis and called them DRAMA DOTS and now I will too forever thanks

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Which difficult style opinion house are you quarantining in?
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Which difficult style opinion house are you quarantining in?

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

when someone thanks the copy editor but misspells their name
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when someone thanks the copy editor but misspells their name

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

let’s keep that period inside those quotation marks babygirl 🤪🤪🤪🤪
hunter harris @hunteryharris

let’s keep that period inside those quotation marks babygirl 🤪🤪🤪🤪

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

David Flor @BrainClouds

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

commas are important https://t.co/qaUbKF2Y2P
Dusty @DustinGiebel

commas are important https://t.co/qaUbKF2Y2P

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

normal writers: how academics: the ways in which
Drew McKevitt @drewmckevitt

normal writers: how academics: the ways in which

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Oh. My. God.
Sean T at RCP @SeanTrende

Oh. My. God.

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

writers, one of these has to go
Lincoln Michel @TheLincoln

writers, one of these has to go

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

I’d say they’re looking to hire immediately
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

I’d say they’re looking to hire immediately

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

For my fellow copy-editors: Smoky is an adjective. Smokey is a bear.
Bradley W. Parks Ⓥ @Bradley_W_Parks

For my fellow copy-editors: Smoky is an adjective. Smokey is a bear.

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

Tiffany looking at those commas like 🧐
Benjamin Dreyer @BCDreyer

Tiffany looking at those commas like 🧐

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Journalists: ~grammar~ 😌✨ Also journalists: Lede Graf Hed Dek
Stacy Fernández @StacyFernandezB

Journalists: ~grammar~ 😌✨ Also journalists: Lede Graf Hed Dek

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

how it started: how it’s going:
BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

how it started: how it’s going:

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Reply Retweet Favorite

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT